A bright spot in the Colby College football team’s 0-2 start has been the play of senior running back Chris George. Getting the first significant playing time of his career, George has been solid for the Mules, gaining 178 yards on 34 carries, a 5.2 yards per carry average. Through two weeks, George is third in the New England Small College Athletic Conference in rushing

“He’s a phenomenally dedicated young man. He’s really been a guy, since I’ve been here, his teammates speak so highly of him, in terms of the attitude he brings and the effort every day. He’s a very disciplined kid,” Colby head coach Jack Cosgrove said of George.

COLBY (0-2) at HAMILTON (1-1) When: noon, Saturday Where: Steuben Field, Clinton, N.Y. Last season: Colby 23, Hamilton 21 Key players: Colby — RB Chris George, QB Matt Hersch, WR Andrew DeFranco, LB Marcus Bullard, DL Patrick Sopko, LB CJ Hassan. Hamilton — RB David Kagan, QB Kenny Gray, WR Joe Schmidt, LB Carmine Bruno, DB Christian Snell, DL Mike Friedman. Outlook: The Mules defense has to contain Kagan, who leads the New England Small College Athletic Conference in rushing with 289 yards and four touchdowns in two games. Hamilton’s win came in week one at Bowdoin, and both teams have a loss to Wesleyan. George and DeFranco have been the top offensive weapons for Colby, which is looking for consistency. Defensively, the Mules are paced by Bullard, who leads the conference with 23 tackles. Hamilton’s Bruno is one stop behind Bullard with 22 tackles.

George’s 34 carries this season is already more than the 25 carries he had in his first three seasons. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound George was set to backup Jake Schwern, Colby’s all-conference back, last season. While he played in eight games, a thumb injury limited George to just two carries last season.

“(George) really was not in a position to compete last year,” Cosgrove said. “He really trained hard in the offseason, and it’s all coming to fruition for him.”

Cosgrove noted George’s improved athleticism, which has manifested itself in a better ability to make cuts and a burst through the hole.

“That’s the good thing about Chris. I can use that expression, he’s a four-down back. He can run it. He can catch it. He can block for you, and he plays on our punt team. He really is that kind of kid,” Cosgrove said. “His 40 time improved. Those are all things Chris took to heart. He worked hard this offseason and this summer to have a great senior year.”

George will get the chance to shine Saturday when the Mules play at Hamilton. The Continentals allow an average of 121 yards per game on the ground. The trip from Colby to Hamilton’s campus in Clinton, N.Y. is 450, the longest trip in the NESCAC. Cosgrove said the team will hit the road at 9 a.m. Friday, and with stops for lunch and dinner, expect to arrive at their hotel around 6 p.m.

“I’ve never made (the drive to Hamilton), so it’s my first time too. The college lets us leave early,” Cosgrove said. “We’ll get there around 6. That’s a positive. It’s a noontime game. We’ll meet with them Friday night and we’ll review tapes get them in bed and get them ready to go (Saturday).”

Injuries to Colby’s linebackers led to defensive back CJ Hassan sliding up from the back of the Mules defense to linebacker. On the surface, it may seem like an unorthodox move for the 5-9, 17-5-pound Hassan, but Cosgrove said there is solid reasoning in the decision.

“In college football now there’s so many three receiver sets. It just gives you a more athletic kid to be on the field against a receiver, as opposed to a tight end or a back,” Cosgrove said. “He’s really embraced it and he’s done a nice job there as well.”

In last week’s loss to Amherst, Hassan made seven tackles and recovered a fumble. Cosgrove said he and his assistant coaches are cognizant of Hassan’s size when compared to traditional linebackers.

“We realize that situation with him and we’re trying to place him in ways he can be successful,” Cosgrove said.

Husson also will make the long drive from Maine to central New York this weekend. The Eagles have a non-conference game at Morrisville State, a 500-mile, nine hour drive from Bangor.

The Eagles are 0-2, with an overtime loss to UMass-Dartmouth and a 31-12 loss to Worcester Polytechnic Institute. This weekend’s long trip to Morrisville State (1-2) is Husson’s final non-conference game before the Eagles begin play in their new conference, the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

The college football career of Tyler Bridge is off to a strong start. A Wells High graduate and 2018 winner of the Fitzpatrick Trophy as the state’s top high school football player, Bridge is tied for the Bates College rushing lead through two games. Bridge has 15 carries for 85 yards.

In the Bobcats season-opener at Amherst, Bridge had four carries for 40 yards. He followed that with 45 yards on 11 carries against Middlebury last week.

Bridge and the Bobcats (0-2) will play at Wesleyan (2-0) Saturday.

