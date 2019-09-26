National Theatre Live: “Fleabag” will be broadcast live from London at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., in Rockland.

The award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series “Fleabag” is written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Killing Eve”) and directed by Vicky Jones.

The production is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life; it may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Recommended for ages 15-plus.

Tickets cost $12.50 for general admission, or $10.50 for Strand members.

For more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.

