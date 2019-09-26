Graham Nash — An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories will take the stage at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.

The legendary artist is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee — with Crosby, Stills and Nash and with the Hollies. He also was inducted twice into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, as a solo artist and with CSN, and he is a Grammy Award winner.

Towering above virtually everything that Graham Nash has accomplished in his long and multi-faceted career, stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century. His remarkable body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies opus from 1964 to ’68, including “Stop Stop Stop,” “On A Carousel,” and “Carrie Anne.”

Fifteen of his songs are celebrated in the 2018 release, “Over the Years…,” a two-disc collection of some of Nash’s best-known works from the past 50 years and more than a dozen unreleased demos and mixes.

Tickets cost $48-$59.

For tickets, or more information, visit operahouse.org, or call 873-7000.

