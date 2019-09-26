HARRISON — The Board of Selectmen will investigate potential sites for a new public works building, a recommendation from Town Manager Tim Pellerin based on an engineering study.

Chairman Matthew Frank told the board in August that the public works facility at the corner of Edes Falls and Carsley roads is in need of updates and improvements, and vehicles are often left out in the elements year-round.

Eric Labelle of Main-Land Development Consultants Inc. of Livermore Falls presented results of a study of the current site to the board Sept. 12. The study looked at many factors including location, needs, environment and watershed studies.

“Eric feels that this site is not a good site to look at for moving forward with the project,” Pellerin said. “My recommendation to the board is to conclude this phase by saying probably it won’t work at the current location.”

There are sites that may be viable options, Pellerin said, including town property.

“In trying to look at the reasonability of the project, we should start with looking at a property we already own,” he added. “If that doesn’t work, then it would be up to the board to decide what we look at next.”

The board accepted Pellerin’s recommendation.

