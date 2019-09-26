The Kennebec Retired Educators Association will award two $150 grants to two educators in Kennebec County for classroom use. The grants will supplement expenses for student-centered, inter-disciplinary projects and may be expended for materials used in the classroom, speakers’ fees, project development and related travel expenses, etc., according to a news release from the association.

Grant criteria and applications have been disseminated to every principal in all elementary, middle and high schools. The principals have made them available to the classroom teachers.

Grant applications are to be submitted by Oct. 30 to George Davis, committee chairperson. The winning applicants will be notified by Dec. 1 and will receive the grant money at that time.

“Students remain our primary focus long after we leave our classrooms,” said Davis, of Skowhegan, chairperson of the Innovative Classroom Grant Committee and retired principal of Winslow High School, according to the release.

The association is comprised of retired educators from 60 schools in 31 cities and towns. In an effort to give back to the schools where they taught for many years, members of the association also participate in the annual statewide “Day of Caring” volunteerism program that assists teachers every August in preparing for the opening day of school. Teachers in many Kennebec County schools have benefited from their assistance.

For more information, call Davis at 612-2639.

