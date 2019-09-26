“Kinky Boots” will be broadcast from London at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

This performance is an encore HD broadcast. Running time is two 2 hours, 13 minutes with one intermission.

With songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (“Legally Blonde,” “Hairspray”) and book by Broadway legend Harvey Fierstein (“La Cage Aux Folles”), this‘dazzling, fabulously sassy and uplifting’ (“Time Out”) award-winning musical celebrates a joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit, as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan!

Tickets cost $12-$18.

For tickets, or more information, visit operahouse.org, or call 873-7000.

