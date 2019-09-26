MADISON – Tickets are available for the harvest dance scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5, at Madison American Legion Hall, 20 South Maple St.

Dime Store Heroes will perform.

Tickets cost is $5.

For tickets/reservations, call 696-5848 after 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, or stop at the hall.

filed under:
madison maine, October, WhatsHappening
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.