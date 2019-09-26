MADISON – Tickets are available for the harvest dance scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 5, at Madison American Legion Hall, 20 South Maple St.
Dime Store Heroes will perform.
Tickets cost is $5.
For tickets/reservations, call 696-5848 after 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, or stop at the hall.
