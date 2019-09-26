U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire has told family members of the sailors killed in the deadliest submarine disaster in the nation’s history that they did not die in vain and their sacrifice will now be memorialized.

Shaheen delivered the keynote address Thursday at the dedication of a memorial in Arlington National Cemetery honoring the crew about the USS Thresher. U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire said the monument will serve as a lasting tribute.

Built at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, the first-in-class Thresher was the world’s most advanced fast-attack submarine when it was commissioned. But a malfunction during a deep-sea drive off Cape Cod on April 10, 1963, claimed the lives of all 129 aboard.

A 129-foot flagpole memorial in Kittery also pays tribute to the sailors.

