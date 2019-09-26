University of Maine Cooperative Extension has released the latest installment of “Growing Maine,” a series of short documentaries highlighting Maine food producers and farm families.

The latest video in the series will take viewers to Lubec, and the home of Monica’s Chocolates, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension.

Originally from Peru, and despite being a novice chocolatier, Monica Elliot built a chocolate business selling truffles and other chocolate confections. Even after an early cancer diagnosis, she persevered.

Elliot will share her personal journey, passion for the business, and aspirations for the business to stay in Lubec.

The “Growing Maine” video series helps consumers get to know their food sources better, as farmers and producers share their behind-the-scenes perspectives on how decisions are made. For those aspiring to farm, the videos are a way to hear directly from farmers and producers about what is most important to them, according to a news release from the extension.

UMaine Extension helps support and grow the food-based economy statewide, and is the only entity that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, education, production, processing, commerce, nutrition and food security and safety are integral and interrelated.

Videos in the series can be found online. Viewers also have the opportunity to suggest story ideas for videos that will be released throughout the year.

For more information, contact Leslie Forstadt at 581-3487 and [email protected].

