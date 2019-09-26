The parent company of Maine Medical Center on Thursday announced it is forming MaineHealth Cancer Care, a network that aims to better connect patients with cancer treatment.

MaineHealth Cancer Care will have locations in Biddeford, Sanford and South Portland. Earlier this month, MaineHealth received a six-year grant from the National Cancer Institute, and the funding will help establish the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network Lifespan Program.

“Already home to some of the region’s highest levels of specialty cancer care, MaineHealth will now offer patients a greater breadth and depth of cancer care services, more coordinated care, and increased access. MaineHealth Cancer Care has nine practicing oncologists who come from a diverse range of leading clinical, research and academic centers,” according to a MaineHealth news release.

Helping to fund the network is $10 million from the Alfond Foundation, and $5.1 million from the National Cancer Institute. The National Cancer Institute grant will give Maine patients improved access to clinical trials for cancer treatment.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: