The Reeds Mill Church in Madrid will host its 4th annual Sandy River Ramblers concert of Gospel Music and Songs About Maine at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at 142 Reeds Mill Road, in Madrid.

Keach has written most of the original songs about Maine that the Ramblers have recorded on two CDs, “Cry of the Loon” and other original songs about Maine (2012) and Home in the Heart of Maine (May, 2019). The concert also will feature songs from those recordings.

The Ramblers boast the stunning banjo playing of Madrid’s own Bud Godsoe (who will also play some dobro and finger-style guitar). Godsoe first learned to play banjo while he was working on the Alaska pipeline.

Vocally, the band features three-and-four-part harmonies, and the lead singing of Keach, 17-year-old Dana Reynolds, and Julie Davenport, who Keach claims is “the best Bluegrass singer in Maine.”

The concert is free, a free will offering will be taken.

For more information, call Virginia Robie at 639-2713, or Keach at 397-2241.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: