Velma Albert, of Pittston, is the recent recipient of Pittston’s Boston Post Cane. Town clerk Deborah Barry presented Albert with the cane on Sept. 11 at Albert’s home. Selectwomen Jean Ambrose presented her with a plaque in recognition of being the oldest citizen in Pittston, and Selectwomen Jane Hubert presented her with flowers.

Velma Branscombe was born April 6, 1922, on the The Range, Queen’s Co., New Brunswick, Canada. She is the oldest of seven children, according to a news release from the town office.

She moved from Canada with her parents, Roy and Cora Branscombe, and brother Merlin, at the age of 4. They lived in Smyrna and Oakfield, and the children rode to school in a school hack, a little house with a wood stove which sat on runners and was hauled by two horses. The hack she rode in held approximately a dozen students and was driven by Fred Adams, of Smyrna. She graduated in 1940 from Merrill High School with 22 students in her class.

Velma has 26 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

Velma received an Associate in Science degree in Mental Health Technology in 1977. She worked at Gardiner General Hospital as a nurse’s aide and at Augusta Mental Health Institute in Nursing Home Administration. She also received an LPN degree while working at AMHI.

She was State Employee of the Year in 1976 and Maine Mother of the Year in 1996.

Velma has lived in Pittston for 62 years.

