FAIRFIELD — Early in the third quarter, a Brunswick football fan yelled what everybody at Keyes Field was thinking.

“They have no answer for it! Nothing!” he said.

Lawrence entered Friday’s game against Brunswick undefeated, but the Dragons showed the Bulldogs have a ways to go to knock off the defending Pine Tree Conference Class B champs.

Brunswick scored on its first six possessions, dominating Lawrence for a 50-21 win. Brunswick improves to 4-0, Lawrence is now 3-1.

“They’ve got some speedy kids in the backfield. Hats off to them for continuing to roll through their schedule,” Lawrence coach John Hersom said.

Mitch Lienert ran for three touchdowns and 172 yards on 12 carries for Brunswick.

“Lawrence is a good football team. I was pleasantly surprised to see that,” Lienert said, pointing toward the scoreboard, which still flashed the lopsided final.

Lienert’s third touchdown, a 4-yard run 11 seconds into the second quarter, staked the Dragons to a 21-0 lead.

Brunswick converted eight of nine third down tries into either a first down or a touchdown in the first half. Treyvon McKenzie’s 22-yard touchdown catch from Noah Goddard with 18.4 seconds left gave the Dragons their 28-point halftime cushion.

Lawrence’s one scoring drive was sparked by Paul Moreau’s 72-yard run to the Dragon 20. Four plays later, quarterback Dylan Coombs snuck in from the 1 to cut Brunswick’s lead to 21-7.

“We like to establish the run run game first, then get into our throwing. They were able to penetrate and stop our run game,” Hersom said.

Lawrence let a chance to slow the Dragons slip through its fingers early in the first half, when Coombs had a Goddard pass fall between his hands. Two plays later, Lienert scored on a 49-yard run for a 14-0 lead.

“It’s all the line. We call them the hogs,” Lienert said. “They put in the most effort, the most work, in practice. My job is to follow them.”

On the next Lawrence possession, Chandler Coombs intercepted Dylan Coombs near midfield, and the Dragons converted the turnover into Lienert’s third score.

Owen Richardson added 134 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Dragons.

