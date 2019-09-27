A kayaker paddling on the Saco River on Thursday afternoon near the Market Street bridge in Saco discovered a submerged car that police later learned had been stolen two years ago.
The car was visible from the surface because construction on a nearby fishway has led to a lower water level, police said Friday.
Divers from Maine State Police and Maine Marine Patrol worked with local firefighters and a towing company to remove the vehicle.
It was lifted out of the water and over the bridge’s guardrail about 8 p.m. Thursday.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Most vaping-related lung injuries linked to marijuana products, CDC says
-
Arts & Entertainment
Sam Clemens’ signature appears to be on Mark Twain Cave wall
-
Local & State
Kayaker finds car stolen in 2017 submerged in Saco River
-
Nation & World
Prince Harry walks through Angola mine field, echoing Diana
-
Local & State
Augusta councilors in favor of new Hatch Hill administrative position