PechaKucha Night Waterville volume 33 is scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

Shannon Haines will be the emcee. The presenters and their topics include: Emily Davis, Anguish; Sarah Doremus, Oh, Come On, We All Worry About That!; Chris Kein, An Unlikely Artist?; Heléna Melone, Silk Painting: Praxis Theory; Olga Merrill, Urban Spirits; Faye Nicholson, Consensual Democracy in Maine; and Sandra Alastriona Tomasco, Beyond the Canvas.

A $5 donation is suggested.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit pechakucha.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: