PechaKucha Night Waterville volume 33 is scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.
Shannon Haines will be the emcee. The presenters and their topics include: Emily Davis, Anguish; Sarah Doremus, Oh, Come On, We All Worry About That!; Chris Kein, An Unlikely Artist?; Heléna Melone, Silk Painting: Praxis Theory; Olga Merrill, Urban Spirits; Faye Nicholson, Consensual Democracy in Maine; and Sandra Alastriona Tomasco, Beyond the Canvas.
A $5 donation is suggested.
For more information, email [email protected] or visit pechakucha.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
PechaKucha set for Oct. 3
-
Local & State
Man injured in Monmouth machinery accident
-
Local & State
This September has been one of the driest on record so far in Portland
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Week 3 predictions
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Hall-Dale boys soccer upends Buckfield to remain unbeaten