Methuen Construction Co. of New Hampshire has been awarded a $60 million federal contract to build a new production facility at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery.

The project will consolidate paint, blast, rubber manufacturing and plastic molding operations into one location within the shipyard’s controlled industrial area by constructing a new facility, converting existing buildings and demolishing excess footprint, said a statement issued by the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

“As a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I championed funding for this infrastructure project because it will provide valuable support to PNSY’s highly skilled employees while significantly increasing efficiency at the shipyard,” Collins said in the statement. “Once completed, these consolidated and renovated facilities will provide workers with modern, streamlined spaces to fulfill their mission of repairing and modernizing our Navy’s submarines.”

The new facility will support installation of new blast and paint booths requiring ventilation systems, dust collectors, and full-floor grit recovery systems, the statement said.

In addition to a low-bay area, a new high-bay area and shaft refurbishment booth will be equipped with bridge cranes, and the work area for very large parts will have convenient access for cranes and delivery trucks.

Work is expected to be completed by September 2023.

