An Auburn man died Saturday from injuries he suffered Friday night in a motorcycle crash on Lewiston Road in New Gloucester.

Alec Blanchard, 26, lost control of his 2010 Harley-Davidson after “operating at a high rate of speed” and passing other vehicles, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in statement Saturday.

The motorcycle skidded several hundred feet on its side. Blanchard was not wearing a helmet, sheriff’s office said, and he was found facedown in the road with a serious head injury.

He was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, and died there on Saturday, said Patrol Capt. Scott Stewart.

The crash is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »