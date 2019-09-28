CLINTON, N.Y. — Turnovers once again plagued the Colby College football team, as the Mules gave the ball up four times in a 45-24 New England Small College Athletic Conference loss Saturday at Hamilton.

David Kagan’s second touchdown run gave Hamilton (1-2) a 42-10 halftime lead. Kenny Gray threw for 179 yards and ran for 71 to lead the Continentals.

Chris George ran for 48 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Colby (0-3). Rory Glavin had seven catches for 113 yards for the Mules.

MORRISVILLE STATE 42, HUSSON 15: Bill Flatow threw for 214 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to the non-conference win over Husson in Morrisville, N.Y.

Kinsey Williams ran for two touchdowns in the second quarter to help Morrisville (2-2) take a 21-0 halftime lead. Williams ran for 81 yards.

Tyler Halls had four catches for 81 yards for Husson (0-3).

WILLIAMS 41, BOWDOIN 10: Williams ran for 398 yards to take the NESCAC win over Bowdoin in Williamstown, Mass.

Bobby Maimaron ran for 127 yards and a touchdown for the Ephs (2-1). Joel Nicholas added 104 yards and two touchdowns, and Dan Vaughn ran for 101 yards and two scores.

Nate Richam-Odoi ran for 105 yards and a touchdown for Bowdoin (0-3).

WESLEYAN 48, BATES 12: Wesleyan held Bates to 117 yards of total offense to take the NESCAC victory in Middletown, Conn.

Isaiah Miller led the Cardinals defensive effort with seven tackles, including 2.5 for a loss of yards. Glenn Smith ran for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Wesleyan (3-0).

Matt Golden ran for 54 yards and threw for 48 for Bates (0-3).

MERCHANT MARINE ACADEMY 62, MAINE MARITIME 13: Marchant Marine put up 600 yards of offense to take the lopsided win in Castine.

Four-hundred and 85 of Merchant Marine’s offense came on the ground. Maxwell Michaels led the way with 126 yards on nine carries.

Nokomis grad Andrew Haining threw for 90 yards and a touchdown for MMA (0-4), and ran for 29 yards.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 50, UNE 38: Brendan Smith threw for 230 yards and three touchdowns to lead Western New England to the win in Biddeford.

The teams combined for 990 yards of total offense. Jamyre Soberanis ran for 168 yards and three touchdowns for Western New England (3-1).

Brian Peters threw for 292 yards and four touchdowns for UNE (2-2). Ryan Gaboury had two touchdown catches for the Nor’easters.

