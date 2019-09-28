Jared Golden Photo by Eric Connolly

The Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber will welcome Congressman Jared Golden as its breakfast speaker at 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Winthrop Commerce Center Community Room, 16 Commerce Plaza, Winthrop.

Golden represents the Second District of Maine in the U.S. Congress, where he serves on the Small Business Committee and the Armed Services Committee.

Golden will talk about several issues including how Congress can support veterans and small businesses.

The cost for members  is $7; all others $10. RSVP is not necessary.

For more information, contact the chamber at 377-8020 or [email protected].

filed under:
October, winthrop maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.