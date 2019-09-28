WINSLOW — A season-opening loss at Wells woke up the Winslow High School football team. Now, opponents are struggling to find ways to put the Black Raiders back to sleep.

Saturday at Poulin Field, Winslow was dominant for the third straight week, forcing six Foxcroft Academy turnovers in a 69-21 win. It was the third consecutive game in which the Black Raiders (3-1) scored at least 62 points. In three wins, Winslow outscored opponents, 207-27.

“Wells kind of taught us how to play football, and we’ve been trying to improve every week,” Winslow head coach Mike Siviski said.

This one was all Winslow from the start. Rob Clark returned the game’s opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and Tyson Brockway caught Colby Pomeroy’s 2-point conversion pass for an 8-0 lead.

“We had great blocking. All I had to do was run straight, and it was there,” Clark, who added 149 yards on 14 carries and a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, said. “Our line did a hell of a job. They keep improving every week. They’re explosive. Running backs can just walk right through.”

While Foxcroft (2-2) moved the ball, the Ponies turned it over on each of their first four possessions. Each of those giveways turned into Winslow touchdowns. Evan Bourget had touchdown runs of 26 and 3 yards, and Pomeroy scored on a two yard run, giving Winslow a 28-0 lead late in the first quarter.

Nathan Newgard’s 17-yard touchdown catch of a Pomeroy pass 14 seconds in the second quarter pushed the Black Raiders lead to 35-0. The Ponies finally maintained control of the ball and mounted an 11 play, 78-yard scoring drive, culminating with Jed Dean’s 23 yard touchdown catch from Austin Seavey. Logan Martin (62 yards receiving, 57 rushing) started at quarterback for Foxcroft, but moved to wide receiver late in the first quarter, and left the game with an injury late in the second.

Garrett Choate recovered a fumble for Winslow. Bryce Gunzinger, Pomeroy, and Cody Green each had an interception.

“It’s good for the program. A lot of kids contributed, and it’s a nice team win,” Siviski said.

