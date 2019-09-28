Maine State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Hancock County man who last worked in the Winter Harbor area as a fisherman.
Samuel (Deonta) Linscott, 23, of Waltham hasn’t been heard from since Wednesday, his family told police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Trooper Dana Austin at the Bangor Regional Communications Center at 973-3700.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Sidelines: Brandon Berry brings the fight home
-
Local & State
Maranacook Area Food Pantry helps families in ‘tenuous’ times
-
Local & State
Maine State Police seek help finding missing fisherman
-
News
DFD Russell Medical Center receives top national award
-
News
Murder trial of former Dallas officer pauses until Monday