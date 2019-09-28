FARMINGTON — New Ventures Maine will offer a free, five-week class, My Money Works from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2 through Oct. 30, at Farmington D, 367 Wilton Road. This class is suitable for adults of all ages and stages.

This class can help people gain the skills they need to stretch their money, pay their bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, and set personal financial goals. By the end of class, participants will have a plan to achieve greater financial stability.

All classes and follow-up coaching is free.

To register, visit newventuresmaine.org.

For more information on New Ventures Maine, call Janet Smith at 778-2757.

New Ventures Maine is a statewide nonprofit organization committed to improving the economic lives of women, men, and families through tuition-free workshops and one-on-one coaching in four areas, building a career, starting a business, managing money, and becoming a leader.

