NEWCASTLE — Steve Raymond will continue his talks on preventing cognitive decline and maintaining optimal brain health at noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at The Lincoln Home, 22 River Road.

This presentation is an introduction to the practice of mindfulness, which goes beyond meditation to the cultivation of a moment-to-moment awareness with a non-judgmental attitude, according to a news release from The Lincoln Home.

Hospital-based programs have sprung up around the country teaching mindfulness practices as a treatment for depression and stress reduction, and promoting a daily sense of well-being, healthy aging and optimal brain health. Participants can learn about mindfulness practices through discussion and a guided meditation. Raymond is a longtime practitioner of mindfulness methods.

Those interested can join a box lunch; to RSVP for this free event contaact Raymond at 563-3350 or [email protected].

