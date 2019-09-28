SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for April 29-May 10, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Zacheriah A. Adams, 28, of Smithfield, operating while license suspended or revoked March 23, 2019, in Skowhegan, $500 fine; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Norman E. Bashaw III, 24, of Dexter, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 10, 2018, in Cornville, $600 fine, seven-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension.

Stephen Beane, 31, of Norridgewock, failing to provide and display registration March 11, 2019, in Norridgewock, $100 fine.

Amy L. Bussard, 43, of Madison, unlawful sexual contact July 1, 2011, in Skowhegan, eight-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years suspended, three-year probation; unlawful sexual contact Aug. 1, 2011, in Skowhegan, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, three-year probation; unlawful sexual contact, March 16, 2009, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Jonathan T. Cayford, 26, of Madison, domestic violence terrorizing Feb. 27, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Cade Chipman, 19, of Solon, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 19, 2019, in Solon, $500 fine.

Jaime L. Danforth, 41, of Embden, animal trespass Sept. 5, 2018, in Embden, $100 fine.

Michael Desarbo, 53, of New Haven, Connecticut, failing to provide and display registration March 4, 2019, in Moose River, $100 fine.

Aaron David Dionne, 39, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 16, 2019, in Pittsfield, 30-day jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, $500 fine, $500 suspended, 15-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 6, 2019, in Skowhegan, 30-day jail sentence.

Dakota Dorio, 23, of Bowdoin, fishing violation of number, amount weight or size Jan. 12, 2019, in Jackman, $120 fine.

Bryan Fanjoy, 33, of Hartland, burning prohibited material March 20, 2019, in Hartland, $100 fine.

Ashley A. Farrenkopf, 32, of Milford, endangering the welfare of a child Sept. 7, 2017, in Pittsfield, $200 fine.

Bobbie-Jo Farrington, 40, of Fairfield, shooting from motor vehicle Oct. 13, 2018, in Canaan, acquitted.

Alex R. Ferretti, 32, of Skowhegan, failure to register vehicle April 1, 2019, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Ryan S. Flannery, 34, of Bangor, refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force March 3, 2019, in Palmyra, seven-day jail sentence; falsifying physical evidence, seven-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 6, 2019, in Harmony, seven-day jail sentence.

David Fletcher, 63, of Anson, terrorizing Feb. 9, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Marquis Garrett, 34, of Lewiston, operating after registration suspended Dec. 28, 2018, in Detroit, dismissed.

Ronald H. Hall Jr., 54, of Anson, domestic violence assault April 18, 2019, in Madison, 364-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, two-year probation. Violating condition of release May 6, 2019, in Madison, 48-hour jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Stephanie Ingalls, 33, of Benedicta, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 21, 2018, in Fairfield, $500 fine; operating after registration suspended, dismissed.

Todd M. Jackson, 45, of Augusta, domestic violence terrorizing Nov. 10, 2017, in Mercer, dismissed.

Jordan M. Jones, 22, of Skowhegan, failing to provide and display registration March 11, 2019, in Norridgewock, $100 fine.

Chrystal L. Knight, 27, of St. Albans, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 25, 2019, in Palmyra, $500 fine; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 6, 2019, in Palmyra, $500 fine.

Thomas Lizotte, 29, of Waterville, domestic violence assault Dec. 29, 2018, in Fairfield, 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 45 days suspended, two-year probation. Violating protection from abuse order April 25, 2019, in Fairfield, 45-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, 45-day jail sentence; burglary, dismissed.

Sean M. Lord, 23, of Gorham, operating vehicle on snowmobile trail March 16, 2019, in Jackman, $100 fine.

Stanley M. Martin, 28, of Hartland, use of drug paraphernalia March 22, 2018, in Hartland, $300 fine.

Aaron McCarty, 44, of Solon, attaching false plates March 8, 2019, in Solon, dismissed.

Cody D. McCaslin, 23, of Newport, operating while license suspended or revoked July 18, 2016, in Hartland, $250 fine.

Ronda L. McLaughlin, 55, of Anson, attaching false plates March 25, 2019, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

James McMillan, 37, of Newport, use of drug paraphernalia March 10, 2019, in Pittsfield, $300 fine.

Brittany C. Mills, 27, of Madison, operating vehicle without license March 15, 2019, in Madison, $150 fine.

Robey R. Mills, 45, of Hartland, domestic violence assault Dec. 12, 2018, in Hartland, 364-day jail sentence all but 14 days suspended, two-year probation. Violating protection from abuse order April 23, 2019, in Ripley, 14-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, dismissed.

Jenna M. Neal, 33, of Phillips, operating under the influence July 24, 2018, in Norridgewock, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Teige O’Callaghan, 25, of Madison, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 1, 2019, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Allie A. Pelletier, 26, of Athens, failure to register vehicle March 27, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

Taylor A. Pelletier, 26, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence July 10, 2018, in Canaan, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; criminal mischief, dismissed.

Shellie L. Pooler, 47, of China, failure to register vehicle March 23, 2019, in Anson, dismissed.

Jacob Royal, 20, of St. Albans, hunting with firearms/crossbow without hunter orange Oct. 30, 2018, in St. Albans, $150 fine.

Anthony M. Seaman, 23, of Mount Desert, operating vehicle without license Feb. 23, 2019, in Skowhegan, $150 fine.

Stanley Skolfield, no date of birth listed, failing to provide and display registration Jan. 1, 2018, in West Forks, $100 fine.

Scott M. Stanley, 31, of Skowhegan, littering Feb. 27, 2019, in Fairfield, $100 fine.

Mason S. Sparrow, 26, of Embden, cruelty to animals Sept. 5, 2018, in Embden, $500 fine; cruelty to animals, dismissed.

Kent Walsh, 49, of Industry, operating vehicle without license March 9, 2019, in Madison, $100 fine.

Tara L. Watson, 30, of Athens, unlawful possession of cocaine base March 29, 2018, in Athens, $400 fine, $200 suspended, 18-month Department of Corrections sentence. Violating condition of release April 19, 2019, in Madison, 30-day jail sentence.

Ashley Zikorus, 30, of Norridgewock, operating under the influence Feb. 17, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous