Carbon-neutral — Having no net contribution of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

Decarbonization — The effort to transition away from activities that release carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in favor of alternatives that do not.

Greenhouse gas — Any of a variety of gases (carbon dioxide and methane being among the most prominent) that absorb heat and, thus, contribute to the greenhouse effect.

Greenhouse effect — The warming of the earth via the trapping of solar radiation by greenhouse gases, which act analogously to the glass in a greenhouse or a car with the windows sealed.

Climate change — The accelerated warming of the earth’s surface overall, primarily because of the burning of fossil fuels and the resulting release of greenhouse gases, which enhance the greenhouse effect. The term is usually favored over “global warming” because the net result of warming the earth overall can make some places colder, wetter or drier through changes in ocean currents and atmospheric patterns.

