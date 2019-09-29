The Democrats were flat in their third debate for the 2020 presidential nomination. Get some life!

They need to alk passionately about a sustainable economy, millions of global migrants, and women’s rights, including reproductive.

And, how generally polite they were regarding President Donald Trump’s selfish operation of his office in every area one can imagine.

I hope that verve, life and righteous anger can be mustered by November 2020. If not, four more years of American slippage will occur.

Stop being so nice, so mild, all in the name of electability, which could well backfire.

Eugene Novogrodsky

Readfield

