The Democrats were flat in their third debate for the 2020 presidential nomination. Get some life!
They need to alk passionately about a sustainable economy, millions of global migrants, and women’s rights, including reproductive.
And, how generally polite they were regarding President Donald Trump’s selfish operation of his office in every area one can imagine.
I hope that verve, life and righteous anger can be mustered by November 2020. If not, four more years of American slippage will occur.
Stop being so nice, so mild, all in the name of electability, which could well backfire.
Eugene Novogrodsky
Readfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: Maine leads on response to climate change
-
Bill Nemitz
Bill Nemitz: After more than half a century, they’re finally old war buddies
-
Letters to the Editor
Liberals not always concerned about voting rights
-
Columnists
Maine Compass: Our state should lead the way on opening up primaries to all voters
-
Letters to the Editor
Leave hunting access the way it is