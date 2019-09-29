Recently in both Waterville and Augusta acres upon acres of habitat have been razored down to the ground around key traffic entry points that co-join busy Interstate 95 with local roads. Down and disappeared are trees of various species and sizes, grasses, fruit-bearing bushes and small puddles.
The areas now look like they are cemented over instead of providing critical habitat for birds and bugs, which if the Department of Transportation paid attention to the recent science report on the destruction of one-third of our bird species could have and should have been prevented. No question about that.
What century is the DOT living in to so casually take chainsaws and earth-moving equipment to these habitats that birds need to survive?
Barbara Skapa
Mount Vernon
