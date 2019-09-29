Hunter access to private land is based on public ownership of wildlife resources (“History of hunting deaths invites question of reform,” Sept. 22). Wildlife in North America is not owned by the landowner on which it resides (unlike in Europe). It is held in trust by the state for our use or enjoyment or for its own sake.

There is a strong implied right of the public to have free access to the resource that belongs to them. This right runs smack into the right of landowners to control their property. It’s called the great dilemma in the North American model of wildlife management.

Allowing access without asking permission but recognizing the right of landowners to post their land is the centuries long compromise to this dilemma. Leave it be.

Jim Nelson

Winslow

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »