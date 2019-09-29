Isn’t it amazing how concerned and compassionate liberals are when it comes our voting rights?
Bernie Sanders said he believes prisoners in our jails should be allowed to vote. I have listened to other liberal politicians state how they believe undocumented immigrants should also be able to vote. How many times have you heard Democrats say our system is too difficult and it disenfranchises poor and black voters?
Well it doesn’t seem to me our new liberal Gov. Janet Mills spent many sleepless nights concerned about disenfranchise thousands upon thousands of conservative voters who don’t support ranked-choice voting. Isn’t it funny how that works?
John Hopkins
Manchester
