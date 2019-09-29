LEWISTON — Communities in Maine will receive nearly $15 million to combat the problem of lead in homes.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins announced the grants, which she said will help families in the state that can’t afford lead abatement. Lead exposure can be harmful to children’s brain development.
The largest of the grants is an award of more than $4.6 million to the city of Lewiston. Portland will receive more than $2.5 million, Biddeford will get more than $3.2 million and the Maine State Housing Authority will receive more than $3.8 million.
Lead paint is a problem in Maine because of older housing.
The money is coming from federal programs including the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Program, the Lead-Hazard Reduction Demonstration Program and the Healthy Homes Initiative.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Waterville homeless shelter names new executive director
-
Nation & World
Judge blocks extension of fast-track deportations nationwide
-
Local & State
Pilot of crashed helicopter listed in critical condition
-
Nation & World
Pelosi on Trump impeachment: ‘He gave us no choice’
-
Local & State
Pittston hopes to convert seized property into efficient heat
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.