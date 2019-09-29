Following the sale of a property Pittston came to own through a tax delinquency, town officials want to use some of the proceeds to improve how the Town Office is heated and cooled.

Town Clerk Deb Barry said a special open town meeting has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Town Office, at which the Board of Selectmen will seek authority to spend $6,000 on a heat pump.

Jean Ambrose, chairwoman of the board, said heat pumps would make heating and cooling the Town Office and the selectmen’s office more efficient.

“We have a couple of really old air conditioning units,” she said, and the heat pumps would be able to replace them, as well as provide cost-efficient heating.

The town has worked through Efficiency Maine, a quasi-state agency that sponsors programs to increase energy efficiency, to find a certified installer and to secure quotes on a heat pump for the Town Office, at 38 Whitefield Road.

In the Town Meeting warrant, officials are seeking to spend up to $6,000 on the project, with any unspent money going to the town’s surplus. The Board of Selectmen and all but one member of the Budget Committee has recommended the action.

Earlier this year, the property 500 Wiscasset Road was sold for about $25,000. The Board of Selectmen signed the quitclaim deed on the property at its July 24 meeting.

Ambrose said about $10,000 of the total was allocated to pay back taxes and fees on the property. The funds to pay for the heat pump would come from what is left, if voters approve.

