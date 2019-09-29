The 3rd annual Race to End Domestic Violence is set for Monday, Oct. 21, at 16 Prescott Drive, in Hinckley.

The 5K-loop course starts and finishes at Prescott Hall on the Goodwill-Hinckley campus.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Those who participate in this event will be part of the solution to end domestic violence with all proceeds going to benefit the Family Violence Project, whose mission is to end domestic violence in Kennebec and Somerset counties by increasing victim safety, empowering survivors, and advocating for social change.

Registration will cost $20; registration will close at 7:59 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21. To register, visit runinarace.com.

