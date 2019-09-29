WATERVILLE — Part of Main Street was closed until midnight Saturday after a minivan crashed into a telephone pole and rolled onto its roof near the intersection with Boutelle Avenue.

The driver, who was the only person in the van, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Northern Light Inland Hospital for evaluation, according to Sgt. David Caron of the Waterville Police Department.

The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, near 270 Main St.

“It appears as though driver was having a medical issue, which led to him crossing the yellow line and striking the pole, which then flipped car onto its roof,” Caron said.

The utility pole snapped, bringing down several live wires. There were no known power outages as a result, according to Caron. There was also no oncoming traffic at the time.

The crash took place in a residential area less than a mile from a commercial strip of town that includes several fast-food restaurants, hotels and retail stores, including McDonald’s, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Hannaford, Walmart and JC Penney.

Railroad Square Cinema is less than a half-mile from the crash site.

Employees of Central Maine Power Co. responded to repair the pole and lines.

“They worked with the live wires continuing to be live,” Caron said.

The name of the driver is not being released because the investigation is still open, according to Caron.

The vehicle was a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country registered in Maine, according to dispatch records.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: