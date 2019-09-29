KEENE, N.H. — Hayden Weatherall headed in a corner kick by Alex Chaban with less than 10 minutes remaining, lifting Bowdoin to a 1-0 win over Keene State in a men’s soccer game Sunday.

Michael Webber recorded the shutout with nine saves as Bowdoin improved to 5-1-3. Keene State is 7-2.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAINE 1, VERMONT 1: Julia Mahoney’s goal with 12 seconds remaining in the first half helped Maine (4-3-1, 0-1-1 America East) earn a draw against Vermont (2-5-2, 0-1-1) in Burlington, Vermont.

Vermont’s Ella Bankert tied the game early in the second half with a shot from outside the 18-yard box.

Kira Kutzinski made 10 saves for the Black Bears.

BRYANT & STRATTON-SYRACUSE 3, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 1: Callie O’Brien scored the only goal for SMCC (6-2-1) in a loss to the Bobcats (9-0) in South Portland.

Lyla Lionel had two goals and an assist in the first half for Bryan & Stratton.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLBY 3, UTICA 0: Eliza Mell and Georgia Cassidy scored in the first seven minutes as the Mules (6-1) cruised past the Pioneers (2-7) in Utica, New York.

Cassidy also assisted on a second-half goal by Hwida Nawass.

KEAN 6, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Jenna Patrone scored two goals to lead the Cougars (11-1) past the Monks (8-2) in Union, New Jersey.

Lia DiPiazza, Ja’Carra Jackson, Peyton Mann and Bethany Garcia each added a goal for Kean. Jackson also had two assists.

Alexandra Belaire scored for the Monks.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.