The Second annual Farmer Talent Show and Open Mic is planned for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the East Madison Grange,15 Grange Road. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The event will include free popcorn and beverages, prizes for best performances, and farm-themed raffle items.
Bring an acoustic song, reading or act to share with the community. All ages welcome to attend and perform.
Admission is by donation, all proceeds will benefit the East Madison Grange’s building restoration fund.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 716-6441.
