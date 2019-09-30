Between the Lines will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., in Madison.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The band will take you down a tour of your miss spent youth. C

Tickets cost $10.

For more information, call 696-5800, email [email protected] or visit somersetabbey.net.

