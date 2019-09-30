Rangeley Oktoberfest weekend will kick off with its annual Brat & Strudel Contest set for 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Rangeley Tavern, 2443 Main St., according to a news release from the Rangeley chamber.

Entrants will put forth their best brat and strudel and the public is invited to taste samples from all participants. Each attendee will receive tastings of all brat and strudel entries.

Winners will earn bragging rights based on voting by both the public and a panel of expert judges.

The chamber looks forward to hosting many returning competitors as well as new entrants.

The Rangeley Oktoberfest events continue throughout the weekend.

For more information, email Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at [email protected].

