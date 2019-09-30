HALLOWELL — The Fairies & Gnomes Festival will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Vaughan Field Dog Park, on Vaughan Field Way.

The third annual event, hosted by the Children’s Discovery Museum, will feature child-friendly activities, such as building gnome houses, fantasy face painting, fairy wands and more.

There will be music by Jonah Howard, with hot dogs and snacks available.

Admission is a suggested $5 donation.

For more information, contact Abigail Stratton at 622-2209 or [email protected], or visit childrensdiscoverymuseum.org.

