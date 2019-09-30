EAST MADISON — The Second annual Farmer Talent Show and Open Mic will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the East Madison Grange, 15 Grange Road, by the Wesserrunsett boat launch. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The event will include free popcorn and beverages, prizes for best performances, and farm-themed raffle prizes.

Bring a potluck dish, and an acoustic song, reading or act to share. All ages welcome to attend and perform.

Tickets are by donation, and all proceeds will benefit the restoration of the East Madison Grange’s building restoration fund.

For more information, email [email protected], or call 716-6441.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: