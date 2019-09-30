The Lincoln County Historical Association will host its second Fall Fashion show at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Waters Edge, 7 Island Lane, in Edgecomb.

The event will provide an opportunity to showcase fashions available at local stores at the same time that it raises funds to help preserve the association’s three historic properties.

Fashions for men and women will be provided by merchants from Bath, Wiscasset, Damariscotta and Boothbay. Runway models are volunteers from the association who have been persuaded to walk the plank for this cause.

Seating is limited. Tickets will cost $50, which also includes luncheon, wine, coffee or tea, and dessert.

For reservations, or more information, call 882-6817 or email [email protected].

