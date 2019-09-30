The Keep Me Warm Suppers will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Fayette Central School.

Raffles and music are planned.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children.

Those who can make something or are interested in helping can call Elaine Wilcox at 685-3886.

