LISBON — Cyrus Lavers, 25, of Lisbon, died at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston Friday morning from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 21, according to Lisbon police.
Police were called to the crash on Ridge Road at 7:13 p.m. and found a 2015 Harley Davidson in a ditch and Lavers nearby. Police believe Lavers was traveling south on Ridge Road and went off the right shoulder of the road near the intersection of Webster Road.
He was not wearing a helmet, according to a news release.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The Medical Examiner’s office is conducting blood and chemical testing, police said Friday.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Former President Jimmy Carter celebrates 95th birthday
-
Arts & Entertainment
Egypt displays looted coffin returned from New York’s Met
-
News
Fryeburg man arrested after shooting inside house
-
Business
Covetrus sued for investor fraud
-
Nation & World
Off message: A Republican takes heat for impeachment remarks