VASSALBORO — With two of the top three scores in the field, Dirigo edged Winthrop for the Mountain Valley Conference golf championship at Natanis Golf Course’s Arrowhead side on Monday afternoon.

The Cougars nipped the Ramblers 385-389, while Monmouth was third at 410 and Mt. Abram, in its first season as a program, took fourth at 416.

Sam Skibitsky shot an 86 to lead Dirigo, and Wyatt Smith shot 90. Dakota Tompkins had the Cougars’ third-best score with a 102.

Zach Pray carded a 92 to lead Winthrop, which was trying to defend its MVC title from last fall. Nate Miller followed with a 96, Cam Hachey shot a 97 and Cam Hurd scored a 104.

Ryan Burnham led Winthrop with a 98, and Matt Fortin shot 102.

The fourth-place Roadrunners had the medalist of the entire meet, as Ben DeBiase shot an 82.

BOYS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 2, MCI 0: Jay Brock and Kaden Works each scored to give Waterville the victory in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game.

Chris Williams and Max McGagney had an assist apiece for Waterville (5-3-0) while Zack Menoudarakos made five saves.

Jakub Smid stopped seven shots for MCI (4-4-0).

LEAVITT 2, ERSKINE 0: Ian Redstone and Cooper McGray each scored an unassisted goal to lift the Hornets to the KVAC B win in South China.

Blaine Clark made two saves for Levitt (3-3-1) while Wes McGlew stopped five shots for Erskine (1-6-0).

GIRLS SOCCER

OAK HILL 9, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Julia Noel scored two goals and had three assists as part of an eight-player scoring attack, and the Raiders rolled to the MVC victory in Wales.

Emily Dillman, Macie Fletcher, Madison Drew, Elise Worth, Rachel Duguay, Anna Beach and Paige Gonya also scored for Oak Hill (4-3). Gonya and Riley Crosby split goalkeeping duties for the Raiders, with each making a save. Oak Hill outshot Mountain Valley 32-5.

Justice Gendron made 15 saves for the Falcons (3-4).

OXFORD HILLS 8, SKOWHEGAN 0: Cecelia Dieterich had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Vikings to the KVAC victory in South Paris.

Grace Malo had a pair of goals and Cassidy Dumont had a goal and an assist, while Ella Kellog and Nadia Wielki had goals for Oxford Hills (5-3-1). Cassidy MacIsaac made one save in the victory.

Reese Danforth had 13 saves for Skowhegan (2-5).

FIELD HOCKEY

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 4, HALL-DALE 0: Rylee and Avery Sevigny each had two goals and an assist as the Falcons earned the MVC victory in Rumford.

Taylor Duguay had an assist for Mountain Valley (8-2) while Nora Tag made one save in the victory.

Kelsey Cormier made 15 saves for the Bulldogs (1-8).

