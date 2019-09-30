New Ventures Maine will offer My Next Career Move, a free, five-week class that can help people prepare for a new career path.

The class will be held from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3 through 31, at Franklin County Adult Education, 129 Seamon Road Suite A, Farmington.

Those who attend can review their skills, interests, personality, and experiences and relate them to occupations. They can identify educational opportunities, research the local job market, and strengthen their resume for a targeted job search.

The class is open to people of all ages and incomes. Whether currently unemployed, underemployed, or simply considering a career change, this class will help discover options that fit.

New Ventures Maine helps people find success in their jobs, businesses and communities through tuition-free workshops and one-on-one coaching in the areas of career building, starting a business, and money management.

Registration is required, to register, visit newventuresmaine.org.

For more information, call Janet Smith at 778-2757.

