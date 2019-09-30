A New York man known by the nicknames “Baby Dreads” and “Rah Rah” was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for trafficking heroin and cocaine base throughout central Maine.

Sharoz Haywood, 22, of Rochester, New York, was also given three years of supervised release following the prison term.

According to court records, Haywood and others conspired to distribute cocaine base and heroin between November 2016 and September 2017. Haywood and his cohorts sold the drugs, which had been transported into Maine from Rochester, throughout central Maine.

In July 2017, Haywood sold heroin to a Maine Drug Enforcement Agency informant, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a news release Monday.

Frank said that Haywood pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2019. He was sentenced Monday in federal court in Bangor.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: