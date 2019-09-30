The Kennebec County Sheriff’s office is investigating a weekend threat to “shoot up the school” made in a chatroom with students from Maranacook High School.

Kennebec County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Read issued a press release Monday morning saying his office “is investigating a vague threat that was made to students.”

“Over the weekend some students from Maranacook High School were in a chat room when (one) of them allowed someone into the chat,” the press release read. “The stranger made a threat to ‘shoot up the school.’ However, the threat was not directed at a particular school and at this point is not even known if that person was in the State of Maine.”

Read said Maranacook staff and officials “were made aware of the incident and there has been extra law enforcement presence at the high school.”

According to the school’s Facebook page, a JV football game and middle school afterschool activities have been canceled and high school practices are “optional.”

Earlier Monday, Superintendent Jay Charette issued a short statement on the school’s website titled “Response to Concern.”

“This communication is being sent to provide information based on a concern that was brought to the attention of administration late this weekend via social media,” the statement read. “Administration did contact law enforcement. The concern was investigated and it was determined that it was not credible. Safety is our top priority. We have asked law enforcement to maintain a presence on the Maranacook campus throughout the day along with heightened awareness of safety protocols at all of our buildings.”

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s office at (207) 623-3614.

