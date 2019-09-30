FARMINGTON — A 6-year-old child was struck by a motor vehicle Monday morning while waiting for a school bus, according to a Farmington Police Department press release.

Police responded to the vicinity of 483 New Vineyard Road, also known as Route 27, at 8:15 a.m. to investigate, the release said.

The child was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital with an apparent leg injury.

According to Officer Ryan Rosie, the incident remains under investigation. As of early Monday afternoon, authorities had released no other information.

A post on the Mt. Blue Regional School District Facebook page addressed to families of W.G. Mallett and Cascade Brook schools said all other students were safe and in school.

