The Christine B. Foundation will host the inaugural Rise to the East relay to raise funds for local cancer support services.

The 26-mile, eight-town, relay will take teams and individual runners along the Penobscot River with the start and finish at Penobscot Valley Country Club, 366 Main St., in Orono. The event will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, according to a news release from the Bangor-based foundation.

“We’re excited to offer this unique event to the region. Much like one’s cancer journey, you’ll have your team helping you every step of the way!” said CBF Founder Matt Dexter, according to the release.

The relay stems from a need for greater cancer support in the Eastern Maine area. Based on 2014 reports, there were 1,751 new cases of cancer in Eastern Maine. Many Mainers are met with barriers to accessing both information and services due to the proximity of cancer care facilities in the area, according to the release.

Proceeds from the event will aid the Christine B. Foundation in offering a new nutrition assistance service and increased access to patient navigation services for cancer patients in the Eastern Maine area.

“We offered a platform for community voice, what truly is needed, and we’re ready to answer! We need your help in ensuring that these services can be maintained and brought to our neighbors who need them most,” said Dexter, according to the release.

All efforts are made possible through the parent organization, The Christine B. Foundation, a Bangor nonprofit.

For more information, visit chrisbfund.org.

