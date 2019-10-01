A total of 56 cyclists and 27 volunteers participated in Share The Road With Carol, a commemorative bicycle ride in Windsor and Whitefield held in honor of Dr. Carol A. Eckert of Windsor, held on Sept. 15.

Eckert was struck and killed by a pickup truck while bicycling near her home in 2016.

This was the third annual staging of the ride.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: