A total of 56 cyclists and 27 volunteers participated in Share The Road With Carol, a commemorative bicycle ride in Windsor and Whitefield held in honor of Dr. Carol A. Eckert of Windsor, held on Sept. 15.
Eckert was struck and killed by a pickup truck while bicycling near her home in 2016.
This was the third annual staging of the ride.
