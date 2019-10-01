The Farm Harvest Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville.

Those who attend can pick the perfect pumpkin, husk multicolored corn, and press a glass of apple cider to sip with freshly baked doughnuts while browsing craft tents. Local artisans will bring 100% handmade (hand-spun, -dyed and -knitted) woolens, felted friends, hand-turned wooden bowls and will offer a glass blowing demonstration.

Children get a free dancing gourd (a traditional farm toy) and can make a corn bracelet. The farmers market will feature recipes, samples, a raffle and of course the local food. Be sure to bring walking shoes and camera to join the farm guides for a fall foliage hike around the farm — the farm’s goat youngsters will show everyone around.

In case of bad weather, the festival will be rescheduled for Oct 20; in case of rain or extreme cold call in advance.

For more information, visit pumpkinvinefamilyfarm.com, visit Facebook page, email [email protected] or call Kelly Payson-Roopchand at 549-3096.

